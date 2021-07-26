Limerick Weather: Monday July 26, 2021

Mainly cloudy on Monday with showery outbreaks of rain spreading from the Atlantic through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Unsettled for the rest of the coming week with heavy or thundery showers at times. Temperatures will be near to average for the time of year.

Monday night: Showery outbreaks of rain will become mostly confined to Ulster and Leinster with a continued risk of spot flooding. Some dry and clear spells will develop in the west and midlands but further scattered showers will move in from the Atlantic during the night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Tuesday: Some bright spells to start but becoming largely cloudy with scattered showers spreading across the country from the west, turning heavier and more frequent as the day goes on with occasional thundery bursts bringing risks of localised flooding. Later in the afternoon, sunny spells will develop in the west, extending eastwards. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze.

Tuesday night: A mix of cloud and clear spells with showers becoming mostly confined to the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Wednesday: A mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy, possibly thundery showers, bringing risks of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in Atlantic coastal counties, in light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher on exposed coasts.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers will continue on Wednesday night before a spell of showery rain moves into the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday: A largely cloudy day with showery rain moving southeastwards across the country, occasionally turning heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees and quite breezy in freshening westerly winds.

Friday and the weekend: Remaining generally unsettled through Friday and the weekend with showers feeding in from the northwest. Temperatures staying around normal in the mid to high teens.