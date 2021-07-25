BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Coronavirus / Covid-19
As of midnight, Saturday July 24, the Department of Health are reporting 1,126* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
There are currently 22 people in ICU with the virus, from the total of 123 who have been admitted to hospital. As it is the weekend, no county by county breakdown is available.
The latest figures from Public Health Mid-West were on July 21, with Limerick registering 39 cases, North Tipperary 17 cases and Clare 7 cases
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update
