25/07/2021

BREAKING: River rescue in Limerick city

Searches called off in Limerick city following reports of object in water

Limerick Fire and Rescue deployed its Fireswift rescue boat

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK firefighters rescued a man from the Shannon in Limerick city this Sunday afternoon.

The male, understood to be aged in his 40s, was seen entering the river in the area around Harvey's Quay. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 1.56pm.  

Within minutes, the FireSwift boat was launched with swift water rescue technicians onboard. The male was rescued from the water and brought to safety.

It is understood that due to the fast response the male did not suffer any injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick by an awaiting ambulance.

If you have been affected by the preceeding story, contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Console: 1800 247 247

Aware: 1800 80 48 48

Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie

 

