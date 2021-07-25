BREAKING: River rescue in Limerick city

Limerick Fire and Rescue deployed its Fireswift rescue boat
LIMERICK firefighters rescued a man from the Shannon in Limerick city this Sunday afternoon.
The male, understood to be aged in his 40s, was seen entering the river in the area around Harvey's Quay. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 1.56pm.
Within minutes, the FireSwift boat was launched with swift water rescue technicians onboard. The male was rescued from the water and brought to safety.
It is understood that due to the fast response the male did not suffer any injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick by an awaiting ambulance.
