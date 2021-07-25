Limerick Weather: Sunday, July 25, 2021

MIST and fog will clear in most places this morning but may linger along parts of the west and southwest coasts. A dry day for most with sunny spells. A few scattered heavy or thundery showers will develop in the afternoon. Warm or very warm with highs of 23 to 26 or 27 Celsius in mostly light northerly breezes. Sea breezes will develop locally and it will be a little cooler near windward coasts and where fog lingers.
Tonight will be mostly dry with good clear spells in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze, and lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.