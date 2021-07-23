Look for Local campaign highlights importance of shopping in Limerick

A new campaign is asking consumers in Limerick to look local when they are shopping for products, services and experiences this Summer.

Research shows that every €10 spent in Limerick on Irish products and services generates more than €40 of benefit to Limerick in terms of employment - the Look for Local campaign aims to raise awareness of the benefit of spending in your local area and to educate consumers on the domino effect that local spending has throughout their community.

Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler said; “As all our businesses reopen it’s more important than ever to support the small businesses in your community. I’m asking Limerick people to Look for Local whether you’re thinking of buying summer treats or gifts, food, going on a day out or using a service. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our cities, towns and villages, providing vital economic activity and employment opportunities. These are the same businesses that local sports clubs and community groups go to each year when we are looking for prizes and sponsorship every year. By Looking for Local we can all support jobs in our community.”

The Local Enterprise Office’s “Look for Local” campaign, which is funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, will run across the summer on national, local and online / digital media and will promote small businesses across the country and the benefit of spending with them.

Michael Cantwell Head of LEO Limerick said “Since the onset of Covid-19, the Local Enterprise Offices Limerick has been working closely with small businesses to help sustain them with financial supports, training, mentoring and business advice for all areas of their business. We approved 737 Trading online vouchers to help local to keep the virtual doors open, when the physical ones were shut. Now Limerick people can assist by Looking for Local. Every Euro you spend with a local business is an investment in the community around it.”

Research that was carried out by Enterprise Ireland showed that Irish consumers were 83% more likely to look local for products and services in 2021.

Fashion Designer Aoife McNamara from Limerick was one of six business people selected nationally to profile the person behind the business. For more information on the campaign go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/ LookforLocal and use #LookforLocal on social media to help support the campaign and raise awareness of businesses in your area.