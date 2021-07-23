Search our Archive

23/07/2021

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Thursday July 22, the Department of Health are reporting 1,386* confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There are currently 22 people in ICU of the 106 patients who have been admitted into hospital.

The Department have also confirmed that "This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading. 

"This is known as misinformation and it started to spread about potential COVID-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk."

The posts on social media this evening also added "Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online. Instead go to trusted sources including http://hse.ie and http://gov.ie. GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when you go to your vaccine appointment."

