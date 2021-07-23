Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Weekly Prize Bonds winner is from Limerick

This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 has gone to a lucky number AUO 126650 which is currently held in County Limerick. The lucky bond was purchased in 2020. So get checking. 

There were over 4131 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €270,500.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10
of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 1850 30 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

