Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Derelict properties in Limerick sell at more than twice the guide price

Derelict properties in Limerick sell at more than twice the guide price

The derelict properties in St Gerard Street

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TWO derelict properties in Limerick are to sell at more than double the price sought for them.

At this week's metropolitan district meeting, councillors noted the proposed sale of numbers 6 and 7 St Gerard Street in the city centre for €360,000 - to a cash buyer.

In a briefing note from head of property Jayne Leahy, it's stated the homes are "derelict and in need of complete refurbishment works".

She added the structures and surrounding lands have been vacant and derelict for a number of years, with the property on the Derelict Sites Register since November 2019.

Council bought them in 2020.

The local authority then brought the homes to market with a guide price of €155,000. The sale drew 95 enquiries, and there were a number of bids.

The party who purchased the property, Ms Leahy said, has acquired it with "full knowledge" of the derelict sites notices, and is aware he must complete the works to bring it up to standard.

Metropolitan councillors noted the sale, and it will be up to the full 40-members to approve it at September's meeting.

Elsewhere, members also noted two of property swaps in Moyross and St Mary's Park to facilitate the ongoing regeneration programme.

Last month, the Limerick Leader outlined how one home just off St Joseph's Street, in a similar derelict state, was sold for over 50% above the asking price.

Most Popular

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie