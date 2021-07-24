Limerick Weather: Saturday July 24, 2021

Further sunshine is expected on Saturday, and dry for most areas, although some isolated showers will develop later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 24 to 26 degrees, in light northeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Very warm for the rest of the weekend with lots of dry weather. Less warm next week and turning showery.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with good clear spells in most areas but some cloud around also. Temperatures will generally not fall below 13 to 16 degrees in light and variable breezes.

SUNDAY: Sunny spells with some scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Staying warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, but feeling a little more refreshing in light to moderate northerly breezes.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and clear overnight with just a few showers in northwestern coastal areas. A mild night with temperatures generally holding above 14 degrees.

MONDAY: Less humid on Monday. There will be a fair amount of cloud around with the best of the sunshine in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures typically ranging 19 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate northeast breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT: The showers will become isolated on Monday night with clear spells developing. Overnight lows of 12 to 15 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Rather changeable up to midweek with a mix of showers and dry spells. Temperatures back to more average values for mid-summer.