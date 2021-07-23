Reservoir interruption and burst mains causing water supply issues in Limerick

Water.ie have confirmed that a reservoir may cause water service interruptions in the Oola and surrounding areas of Limerick. They have also confirmed that an alternative water supply will be available at Oola GAA Grounds. Irish water care have also confirmed that water conservation works may affect supply to Toomaline, Lacka, Doon today, Friday.

The water issues do not stop there as there is also supply interruptions in Corbally. "Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lower Park Road, Corbally and surrounds in Limerick City until 3pm today." claim Irish water.



In a statement on their website, Irish Water confirmed "we make every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker / bowser, and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected. However, as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water.



Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use."



Irish water crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas.

Meanwhile,