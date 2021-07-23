Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Reservoir interruption and burst mains causing water supply issues in Limerick

Reservoir interruption and burst mains causing water supply issues in Limerick

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Water.ie have confirmed that a reservoir may cause water service interruptions in the Oola and surrounding areas of Limerick.  They have also confirmed that an alternative water supply will be available at Oola GAA Grounds. Irish water care have also confirmed that water conservation works may affect supply to Toomaline, Lacka, Doon today, Friday.

The water issues do not stop there as there is also supply interruptions in Corbally. "Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lower Park Road, Corbally and surrounds in Limerick City until 3pm today." claim Irish water. 


In a statement on their website, Irish Water confirmed "we make every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker / bowser, and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected. However, as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water.


Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use."


Irish water crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas. 

Meanwhile, 

Most Popular

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie