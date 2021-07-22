BREAKING: National Covid-19 figures released as 'sharp increase in travel-related cases' is confirmed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1189* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this Thursday, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

(*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.)

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19.

"As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally.

“Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

“If you have recently returned to Ireland and have any symptoms of Covid-19 including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose then please self-isolate and get tested without delay.”