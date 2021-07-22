Contractions 'click' in and mum collects a baby at Limerick restaurant

THE maternity hospital could be out of business as a second baby has been born in a Limerick car-park.

Last year, a baby boy was born in the forecourt of Elm Court Service Station in Ballyneety and now a little girl has arrived in MJ Finnegan’s restaurant and bar car-park in Annacotty.

They took to Instagram to share the good news.

"We got the most amazing news this morning that baby Hazel was born in MJ Finnegan’s car park this past Wednesday!!

"From all the staff here at MJ Finnegan’s we would like to wish Hazel and family many years of good health, love and happiness,” read the post.

Assistant manager, Jesse Maughan said they didn’t know anything about what happened on Wednesday, July 14, until the mum messaged them.

"I was on duty and we were up the walls. We saw an ambulance but we didn’t realise what was going on. It was only here a couple of minutes," said Jesse.

But all became clear when a woman messaged them.

"They were on their way to the maternity. She insisted her husband pull in to the car-park and phone an ambulance. Two minutes after he phoned 999 their beautiful baby daughter Hazel was born in the passenger seat of their car in our car-park.

"The ambulance came within minutes and whisked them straight off to hospital. Mum and the baby are both happy and healthy. It is great to hear some good news,” said Jesse, who can’t wait to meet them in person and treat them in Finnegan’s.

"It’s not every day a baby is born in the car-park! We have invited them back when they would like to and have a meal on the house," said Jesse.

The mum wishes to remain private but is happy for this good news story to be shared.