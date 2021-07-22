Wedding in a marquee finished up after gardai called

A WEDDING being held in a marquee on private property in Newport finished up shortly after gardai called.
A garda spokesperson said officers "attended a gathering at a premises in Newport, Co Tipperary on Monday, July 19 at 11.15pm".
"No offences were disclosed," said the garda spokesperson.
A local told the Leader: "It finished up bang on midnight. Music was turned off and they went home."
From July 5, public health measures allow for a maximum of 50 guests at a wedding service and 50 guests at the reception.
"The marquee was beside the house. Nobody knew anything about it. The road was full of cars. There was a massive limousine.
"They had caterers bringing in the food. It started in the afternoon. After the guards called after 11 it finished up bang on midnight."
