Limerick Weather - Friday, July 23, 2021

TODAY will be very warm with sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, most likely to affect northern and eastern parts of Munster, with showers isolated in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees, locally higher towards the midlands, with a moderate southeasterly breeze.
Showers will continue in Munster overnight, with mainly dry weather elsewhere with prolonged clear spells. Humid and very mild with temperatures not falling below 15 to 17 degrees, along with light northeast winds.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.