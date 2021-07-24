New Frontier for Limerick based programme as €1.9m in funding is secured

THE Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre at LIT has secured almost €2m in funding to continue to run its development programme for a further five years.

The New Frontiers programme helps early-stage entrepreneurs develop an innovative idea, launch and grow a business through a combination of interactive workshops, personalised mentorship, access to co-working space, a peer-to-peer community, research and development supports, a national and international network and funding.

It will support almost 300 entrepreneurs in the region to kick start their business.

The Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre has been delivering the New Frontiers programme since 2012, supporting founders to create more than 100 new ventures, including Fiid, Trackplan, Get The Shifts, Nualtra, VT and the Child Psychology Institute.

The president of the Limerick Institute of Technology, Dr Vincent Cunnane said: “Supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in the region is at the very core of what we do in LIT, and this will continue as we transition to becoming a technological university in October. Our partnership with Enterprise Ireland is very important to us and we are proud of the impact that the New Frontiers programme continues to make on regional development and indigenous industry in the Mid-West. Together with our partners and collaborators, we look forward to ensuring this is a thriving region for startup success.”

The New Frontiers team are now taking applications for a six-month programme of engagement and mentorship.

For more information, please telephone 061 293151.