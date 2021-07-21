Search our Archive

BREAKING: Daily national Covid case numbers confirmed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,378* confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 96 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We now have over 65% of our adult population fully vaccinated and 75% of adults have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and anyone aged 18 and over can now register for a vaccine here.  

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. The Delta variant does not change this.

“However, this variant is much more transmissible than what we have been dealing with previously and, as such, the challenge remains to protect as many people through vaccination as quickly as possible, across all age groups.

“Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic – please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you.

“The basic measures remain as important and effective now as at any point in the pandemic and remember no one measure is sufficient by itself. When you meet people, keep your distance and meet outside, avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated indoor space, use your judgement, risk assess and leave if you don’t feel safe, wash your hands and wear a mask, isolate and get a test if you have any symptoms – do not go to work or socialise.”

