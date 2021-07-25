Search our Archive

25/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

One step at a time: Limerick footbridge taken into public ownership

One step at a time: Limerick footbridge taken into public ownership

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Norma Prendiville normap@limerickleader.ie

LOCAL councillors have pledged €10,000 to Athea Community Council to refurbish the footbridge which the local community built and paid for back in 2005. The money will help foot the €55,000 bill for sandblasting and repainting the iron footbridge which sits alongside the road bridge over the River Gale.

The high cost of the work, Cllr Liam Galvin said at this month’s Newcastle West Municipal District meeting, was due to the fact that the stone bridge was a protected structure and scaffolding had to be put in place to ensure no damage was done to it while the refurbishment was going on.

But, in a further move, the councillors agreed unanimously that the footbridge should be taken into public ownership and the burden of maintaining it taken over from the people of Athea.

Proposing the motion, Cllr John Sheahan said the local community council had taken out a loan of €250,000 to erect the bridge in 2005.The safety of pedestrians crossing the bridge had become an issue he explained, because of increased traffic. “It was a great initiative at the time,” he said. “It is a credit to the community council and the people of Athea.”

But, he continued, the maintenance of the bridge was a burden on the community and it needed to be lifted and he argued it was time for Limerick City and County Council to take it into public ownership. He did not believe there would be any structural issues that would prevent that, he said.

“It will have to go through due process,” the area engineer, John Sheehan said. “It will have to be advertised.”

But, he added, the most important thing was to get the work done now.

Councillors accepted that a grant had been given from the council’s Town and Village Renewal Fund but there was still a shortfall.

Cllr Francis Foley, who seconded the motion, pledged €3,000 towards meeting this shortfall and this was matched by Cllrs John Sheahan and Liam Galvin from their General Municipal Allowance. Cllr Michael Collins pledged €1,000.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie