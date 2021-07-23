Limerick's Hunt Museum head of exhibitions Naomi O’Nolan retires after 26 years

IT was a day of mixed emotions as a new exhibition was opened at the Hunt Museum – while the retirement of the popular head of exhibitions was marked.

Naomi O’Nolan will be stepping down after more than a quarter of a century directing the exhibitions at the museum. A special event commemorating her years of service was held in its new garden to the rear of the facility.

The event also served as the launch of the Hunt Museum’s summer exhibition – A Wild Atlantic Way.

Looking at Irish life and landscapes, the exhibition gives visitors the chance to travel the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Kinsale and experience the essence and soul of Ireland through a series of atmospheric and strikingly evocative paintings by 30 artists.

It features works created between the 1800s and 2019 by Irish-born artists or artists drawn to Ireland by the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way. This major exhibition examines the enduring attraction of Wild Atlantic Way to Artists for over 200 years.

It features works by Shinnors, Teskey, Yeats, Lover, Hone, Souter and Jellett, and will run until October 3. For more information, please telephone 061-312833.