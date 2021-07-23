Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick's Hunt Museum head of exhibitions Naomi O’Nolan retires after 26 years

Limerick's Hunt Museum head of exhibitions Naomi O’Nolan retires after 26 years

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IT was a day of mixed emotions as a new exhibition was opened at the Hunt Museum – while the retirement of the popular head of exhibitions was marked.

Naomi O’Nolan will be stepping down after more than a quarter of a century directing the exhibitions at the museum. A special event commemorating her years of service was held in its new garden to the rear of the facility.

The event also served as the launch of the Hunt Museum’s summer exhibition – A Wild Atlantic Way.

Looking at Irish life and landscapes, the exhibition gives visitors the chance to travel the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Kinsale and experience the essence and soul of Ireland through a series of atmospheric and strikingly evocative paintings by 30 artists.

It features works created between the 1800s and 2019 by Irish-born artists or artists drawn to Ireland by the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way. This major exhibition examines the enduring attraction of Wild Atlantic Way to Artists for over 200 years.

It features works by Shinnors, Teskey, Yeats, Lover, Hone, Souter and Jellett, and will run until October 3. For more information, please telephone 061-312833.

Most Popular

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie