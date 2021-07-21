Limerick firm announces new hires

FINANCIAL planning firm Metis Ireland has completed the refrubishment of its new Limerick headquarters – and has announced three new hires.

Once it’s safe to do so, staff at Metis will move into a 4,000 square foot building located on O’Connell Street in the heart of the city.

It has two meeting rooms, office space and a dedicated training room.

While the renovation and refurbishment work had faced delays due to the pandemic, the business says it is now on track to complete the finishing touches by the end of the month, and that it is set to open fully to staff and clients over the coming weeks.

The move to the new headquarters follows a ‘significant period of growth’ for the business, which now has more than €240 million in assets under management.

The firm’s Limerick office also recently welcomed three new staff – private client manager Susan Walsh, client services associate Eoin O’Brien and client services executive, Kasia Preising.

Earlier this year Metis Ireland also announced that it had tripled the size of its Dublin office in order to also accommodate its high aspirations for growth in the Capital.

Commenting on the new premises managing director Carl Widger said it was intended to provide a “vibrant and focused” environment for existing staff to deliver the very best service on behalf of clients, while allowing the business to attract best-in-class new recruits.

He added that the move would further allow the business to accommodate growing demand from individuals and business owners looking for wealth management and financial planning advice both in the immediate and longer-term future.

Mr Widger said: “Everyone here at Metis Ireland is really keen now to get back into the office, and to have the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder with colleagues and to take meetings with clients face to face when it is safe to do so.

“Our newly refurbished Limerick office is in a prime location on the main thoroughfare of Limerick which makes it easily accessible, and it provides us with a vibrant new space which will be big enough to welcome the newest members of our growing team.

“As ever, our focus over the coming year is to help our clients create a long-term financial and lifestyle plan that enables them to live the life they want. After the last year, business owners in particular are really seeing the benefits of engaging with the Metis LifePlan, which gives them and their families a roadmap for financial independence, whilst allowing them to focus on running their business.

“In many cases, the difficulties caused as a result of the pandemic have encouraged people to take a step back and to assess what really matters most to them. We’re pleased to be in a position to help them put in place strong foundations to ensure they’re well equipped for whatever the future might hold.”

Metis Ireland was established in 2014.