Tributes paid following the death of Des O'Malley

THE death was announced this morning of former Limerick TD and former government minister Des O’Malley, who was a founding member and leader of the Progressive Democrats.

He had been unwell for some time.

Mr O’Malley was born in Limerick in 1939 to a family steeped in politics. He was educated at the Jesuit Crescent College and at UCD where he graduated in law. He was first elected as a Fianna Fail TD for Limerick in 1968, following the death of uncle, Minister for Education, Donogh O’Malley. He progressed rapidly and was elevated to the position of Minister for Justice in 1970 at the incredibly early age of thirty one by the then Taoiseach, the late Jack Lynch, who was to become O'Malley's mentor. As Minister for Justice Des O'Malley displayed the qualities of courage, tenacity and determination that would later become the hallmarks of his entire career.

Following the news, the world of politics have been paying their tributes to the former minister.

Tribute from An Taoiseach Michael Martin

I was deeply saddened this morning to be told of the passing of Des O’Malley who was for over 30 years a major figure in Irish public affairs. As a TD, Minister and Party Leader he represented the people of Limerick and our country as a whole with determination and a commitment to making Ireland a better place. As Minister for Justice he dedicated himself to facing down an illegitimate campaign of violence that directly targeted the institutions of the State. As Minister for Industry and Commerce at different times he led that Department in attracting critical investment in our country and helped to develop new industries. It was a record of real achievement of which he was rightly proud.

As the founder and leader of the Progressive Democrats he had an influence which went far beyond that party’s period in the Dáil. He showed an ability to work with others on a positive programme and to put to one side disagreements. In doing this he helped set a new course for Irish politics.

During his last period in the Dáil he served as a very constructive backbencher, who was always available to Ministers to advise and to make sure that a minority Government could work effectively, especially in negotiating and implementing the historic Good Friday Agreement. I remember well how my ministerial colleagues from the Progressive Democrats relied heavily on Des’ counsel at important moments.

Often overlooked has been his five years as a Director of the European Board of Reconstruction and Development during which, working from London, he helped implement programmes designed to extend peace and prosperity through new regions of Europe.

His was a life of courage and consequence. He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it.

We remember him at the Government meeting today and my thoughts are with his friends and family.

Tribute from Limerick TD Willie O'Dea

People will know that there was a lot of infighting in Fianna Fáil during the leadership of Charles Haughey, but even those on the opposing side to Des O'Malley would concede that he had a powerful intellect. He was always straight as an arrow with no hint of corruption ever.



Des was deeply involved in a number of attempts to unseat Charles Haughey as leader of Fianna Fáil and I supported him on each and every occasion. Had he succeeded, the history of Fianna Fáil might have been very different and I have no doubt that we'd be in a much better place than we are now.



He faced down a very serious threat to national security when he was Minister for Justice and was a brilliant Minister for Industry and Trade. I think the State owes him a significant debt of gratitude.

Statement by Deputy Kieran O'Donnell on death of Des O’Malley

“I was very sorry to hear of the sad passing of Des O'Malley and my sympathies go to Des's family on what must be a very difficult time with such a personal loss.

“Des O'Malley has left an enduring legacy of supreme public service to the people of this constituency and the State.

“He proudly worked for, defended and represented his native city throughout his career whether in Government, on the opposition benches or in Limerick Corporation.

“During the course of a long, successful and colourful career, and on many occasions when he must have been under incredible pressure and strain, he remained resolutely steadfast to his beliefs and his conviction won out in the end – to the benefit of all on this island.

“I knew Des and always found him to be highly intelligent, engaging and quick witted with a sharp political mind. He had a passion and keen interest in all things Limerick.

“Many words will be said today by those who soldiered with, and indeed, against Des. Ultimately the respect in which he was held by all is a tribute in itself.

“Quite simply, Des O’Malley was a political colossus, a man of immense conviction and will be remembered by all in Limerick and Ireland as such.

“May he rest in peace.”

Statement by the Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys

I would like to offer my condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of Des O'Malley. Aged just 31, Des O'Malley was appointed Minister for Justice at one of the most difficult and threatening times in the State’s history.



Des, his late wife Pat and their family endured great risk including threats from those who sought to undermine the authority of this State but Des never wavered in his duty and commitment to preserving our State and the safety and security of all its people.



The steadfast service Des O’Malley gave to our State will never be forgotten by all those who cherish law and order.



He was a republican in the truest sense of the word, one who broke the mould of Irish politics and helped modernise our society and our economy.

May he rest in peace.

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF DES O’MALLEY by Alan Kelly TD



Speaking on the death of former Progressive Democrats Leader Des O’Malley, Labour Leader Alan Kelly said:

“On behalf of the Labour Party I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and supporters of Des O’Malley.

“He leaves behind a distinguished legacy in public life and played a central role in our politics throughout the later half of the twentieth century.

“On many issues our respective political movements disagreed, but throughout his political life he made a towering contribution to Irish public life.

“He was part of a diverse movement of people across all swathes of Irish life, in many different political formations who sought to break the grip of civil war politics in the 1980s and 1990s, and the ramifications of that continue to this day.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Statement by John Bruton, Former Taoiseach;

Des O Malley was one of the most consequential politicians of 20th century Ireland.

As Minister for Justice from 1970, he defended the institutions of the Irish state, affirming that there can only be only one police or military force that can act in the name of the Irish people, and those are ones set up by, and is fully accountable to, Dail Eireann.

To achieve this he had to display great moral and physical courage, as did his successor as Minister for Justice, Pat Cooney.

His expulsion from Fianna Fail, at the behest of Charles Haughey, forced him into forming the Progressive Democrats. By historical comparisons, this new party was very successful. This showed his skill as a politician, and the way he was able to inspire people.

The most vivid memories I have personally of Des O Malley, are of how entertaining, witty and relaxed he was in private company. He had a highly developed sense of humour, and could tell a good story well.

To all his family, I extend heartfelt sympathy.