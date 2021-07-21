Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

THE blazing hot weather will continue through today, where there will be long spells of sunshine, albeit hazy at times through the afternoon.
Temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees locally.
Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
The nights will remain very warm and humid. Hot and dry for Thursday, with showers developing in the south on Friday. Warm with sunny spells and a few showers over the weekend and early next week.
Tonight will be warm and humid on with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees. Warmest in the west under some cloud cover, mostly clear in the east, in a light easterly breeze.
As for tomorrow, another hot and dry day with spells of sunshine in most areas. A bit hazier than in recent days with more cloud around, but there will still be plenty of warm sunshine on offer, with temperatures again reaching hights of 29 degrees in a light southeasterly breeze.
