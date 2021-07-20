Swiss deal for Limerick processing firm

THE Raheen based firm Arise Europe has been snapped up by Swiss global design giant Adec Innovations.

The announcement was made today, with Arise’s 44 staff at the industrial estate moving over to the new firm, which has operations across the globe.

Arise Europe is a 20-year leading and award-winning provider of on-demand, global customer experience (CX) and management services and solutions based in Limerick, Ireland.

“Businesses, public agencies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) need to ensure they are operating efficiently and sustainably - meeting obligations to their entire ecosystem of stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, the environment, and shareholders,” said James M. Donovan, the global chief executive of Adec Innovations, “By bringing Arise Europe into the group, we realise technological synergies which will allow us to deliver higher quality and better customer-focused Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) assurance services and solutions to our clients. We also look forward to expanding our global Workforce Solutions into Europe and to providing further depth in our technological support services, particularly in our ESG Data Assured solutions.”

Joe Cahalane, the managing director of Arise Europe said: “After more than 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing and sustainable future for Arise Europe. In addition to augmenting our service portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important for Arise Europe to be part of a company that is compatible with our business and how we operate. ADEC Innovations meets all of these criteria, including its decades of experience and expertise in providing diverse BPO and KPO solutions, in a collaborative, resourceful, and agile manner.”