Government confirm second Covid-19 hotline due to 'high demand'

The Department of Health have this evening confirmed that due to high demand on the existing Digital COVID Certificate freephone number, a second freephone number has been established today that will cater for a significantly higher number of calls. The new number is 1800 807 008.
Increased numbers of agents are available to answer queries in relation to your vaccination certificate and to allow Limerick people to request your recovery certificate.
The call centre will be focused on dealing with urgent queries in the short-term, so we are requesting that only those with an urgent query contact the centre this week i.e. those who are travelling in July. You can request your certificate at any stage over the coming weeks.
Queries in relation to a certificate of a COVID-19 test obtained privately can be directed to your test provider.
If you need general travel advice, please go to gov.ie/travel.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.