Weather warning issued for Limerick as heatwave set to continue

Met Éireann have issued a 'Weather Warning Status Yellow - High Temperature warning' for Limerick. The warning is in place from lunchtime today until 9am on Friday July 23.
The high temperatures are to continue this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night. Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.
For advice please check www.gov.ie/summerready
More News
Eric Dosogne, Bourgmestre of Huy, Mayor Daniel Butler, Dr Loïc Guyon, Honorary Consul of France, and Dr Pat Daly, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.