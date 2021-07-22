Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Gardai offers tips on how to 'protect your devices' from theft

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

"Laptop and tablet device owners should take great care of their property" according to Garda John Finnerty.

"It only takes a moment of distraction for a thief to take your laptop or tablet device. Along with cash, laptops and tablets are the most common items taken in burglaries and from cars that are broken into or left unlocked. The cost of replacing the data contained on the device can sometimes cost more than replacing the hardware itself." he continued. 

What can one do to prevent such thefts 

  • Treat your laptop like cash. - You wouldn’t leave a large amount of cash unattended in a public place or in the back of the car.
  • Keep a watchful eye on your laptop.
  • Lock your laptop with a security cable. – Use a strong cable & lock and attach it to something immovable.
  • Be on guard in  hotels. This is particularly relevant at the moment as many people are going on staycations . 
  • At your holiday destination  store your laptop in the hotel safe.
  • Consider carrying your laptop in something less obvious than a laptop case. A laptop case is easily identified by criminals and  as such are targeted by them.
     

