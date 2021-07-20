Limerick public urged to conserve water as demand increases due to high temperatures

With temperatures looking set to remain high and demand for water increasing across the county, Irish Water is continuing to urge the public in Limerick to conserve water to ensure a consistent supply for all during this busy time.

Irish Water is seeing significant increases in domestic and commercial demand for water as temperatures increase and the public are asked to take some simple measures to conserve water in their homes, businesses and on farms.

Due to a very high water consumption, customers in the following areas may experience intermittent water outages and low pressure over the coming days. Some night time restrictions may also be necessary in these areas: Abbeyfeale, Athea, Newcastle West, Broadford, Dromcollogher, Ardagh, Ballingarry, Rathkeale, Castlemahon, Glin, Croom, Doon, Cappamore, Oola and Pallasgreen/Nicker.

It is anticipated that this situation will continue for this week. A further update will be issued towards the end of the week.

While the public are being asked to conserve, there are currently no plans to implement a Water Conservation Order.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations, said: “With temperatures remaining high we have seen demand for water increase. As demand increases we are appealing to the public to redouble their efforts in conserving water for essential use only in the home, in the garden, at work and on the farm, especially over the coming weeks.

“In some areas of the country with large increases in demand Irish Water has seen demand for water outstrip the level of water we can produce, resulting in levels of treated water in our reservoirs falling. In such a scenario, to protect supplies to all customers, night time restrictions have been necessary.”

Tom continued: “In Irish Water we are continually working with our local authority partners to look at what we call the supply/demand balance. This means that we need to ensure that we can supply more treated drinking water than is required for use. We can manage this by conserving water; losing less by repairing leaks; and supplying smarter by ensuring that all of our plants are working optimally.

“As rivers, lakes and groundwater levels reduce through the summer and autumn period, there is less water available for supply, while at the same time the warmer weather gives rise to increased water demands for domestic, agricultural and leisure uses.

“There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key things are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part.”

Conserving water is something that we should be doing year round, not just when supplies come under pressure due to drought conditions and seasonal increases in demand. Small changes can have lasting results.

For example:

- Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

- Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

- When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

- Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

- Avoid using paddling pools

- In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

- If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

- Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

Further water conservation information is available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie/conservation