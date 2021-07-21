Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Witnesses sought following theft outside Limerick service station

Witnesses sought following theft outside Limerick service station

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A female driver, who parked her car (blue Toyota yaris) outside a Service Station on Sexton Street North last Wednesday at 3.45pm was a victim of theft. 

"She went into the Service Station to pick up some items. Unfortunately she left her handbag in the car. When she returned to her car her handbag was gone. She had only been in the shop for a few minutes. The Gardai at Mayorstone are seeking witnesses for this theft. If you have any information on this matter please contact Mayorstone Garda Station at 061 456980." added John Finnerty, Garda at Henry Street. 

You may also call the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 for any of the aforementioned matters. Any calls will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie