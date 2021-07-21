Witnesses sought following theft outside Limerick service station

A female driver, who parked her car (blue Toyota yaris) outside a Service Station on Sexton Street North last Wednesday at 3.45pm was a victim of theft.
"She went into the Service Station to pick up some items. Unfortunately she left her handbag in the car. When she returned to her car her handbag was gone. She had only been in the shop for a few minutes. The Gardai at Mayorstone are seeking witnesses for this theft. If you have any information on this matter please contact Mayorstone Garda Station at 061 456980." added John Finnerty, Garda at Henry Street.
You may also call the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 for any of the aforementioned matters. Any calls will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
