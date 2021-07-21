Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Garda investigation underway following catalytic convertor theft near Limerick village

Garda investigation underway following catalytic convertor theft near Limerick village

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Bruff Gardai are investigating after a catalytic convertor was stolen from a car at Ardykeohane at 3am last Thursday morning.

"Unfortunately this type of crime has become more prominent in recent months thanks to the huge increase in value of precious metals . The catalytic convertor was stolen from a silver Toyota Yaris." admitted Garda John Finnerty.

"It would have taken the thief a couple of minutes to crawl under the Toyota yaris , dismantle the catalytic convertor and take it away. If you were around Ardykeohane, Bruff last Thursday morning at approx. 3am your attention may have been drawn to the thief as it would have been highly unusual for someone to be crawling under a car or to be seen adjusting the undercarriage of a car." he concluded. 

Bruff Gardai are investigating and can be reached at 061 382940.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie