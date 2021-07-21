Garda investigation underway following catalytic convertor theft near Limerick village

Bruff Gardai are investigating after a catalytic convertor was stolen from a car at Ardykeohane at 3am last Thursday morning.
"Unfortunately this type of crime has become more prominent in recent months thanks to the huge increase in value of precious metals . The catalytic convertor was stolen from a silver Toyota Yaris." admitted Garda John Finnerty.
"It would have taken the thief a couple of minutes to crawl under the Toyota yaris , dismantle the catalytic convertor and take it away. If you were around Ardykeohane, Bruff last Thursday morning at approx. 3am your attention may have been drawn to the thief as it would have been highly unusual for someone to be crawling under a car or to be seen adjusting the undercarriage of a car." he concluded.
Bruff Gardai are investigating and can be reached at 061 382940.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.