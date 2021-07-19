Limerick set to be hottest place in the country - up to 32 degrees!

Chart courtesy of @CarlowWeather
LIMERICK is set to sizzle over the coming days as it is forecast to be the hottest part of the country.
Alan O'Reilly, of @CarlowWeather, has tweeted this Monday evening the latest charts from the ARPEGE weather model. They show 31c or even 32c is possible over the next few days.
Latest charts from the ARPEGE weather model show 31c or even 32c is possible over next few days and staying hot up to Friday! pic.twitter.com/zxEWnlUa2S— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 19, 2021
Alan kindly zoomed in the map to show County Limerick on Tuesday. 32 degrees is forecast for parts of West Limerick while the rest of the county will be a comparatively balmy 31, 30, 29 degrees.
The climate station in Clareville, Limerick, recorded a temperature of 28.4 degrees this Monday afternoon.
