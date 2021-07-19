Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Bus service pulled from Limerick estate over anti-social behaviour

Bus service pulled from Limerick estate over anti-social behaviour

Evening services are not serving O'Malley Park after 6pm due to anti-social behaviour

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

BUS Eireann has cancelled its evening service from a southside estate over what’s been described as “persistent anti-social behaviour”.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, the National Transport Authority (NTA) disclosed the change, but added the matter will be reviewed again in the coming weeks by itself and Bus Eireann.

The information was given in an answer to a notice of motion from Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely, who had asked that the local authority writes to Bus Eireann and the NTA to ask why O'Malley Park is without a service after 6pm for a decade.

The NTA said that it had restored the 303 service to the area after a decade on January 3 last before withdrawing it – but the Limerick Leader has in the past highlighted how sometimes at late night, not going around O’Malley Park still.

Cllr Kiely said: “It is not OK to isolate communities. We are doing them a disservice. The gardai need to be involved. The NTA meed to be come in. We need a multi-faceted approach into keeping communities connected. Words fail me they’ve been through this again with no notice.”

Metropolitan leader, Cllr Catherine Slattery pointed out she had in the past asked Bus Eireann to come before the council – but that was a long time ago.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie