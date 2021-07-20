Limerick Weather - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

TODAY will be another very warm and sunny day once any morning mist and fog lift.
Temperatures reaching 24 to 28 degrees generally say Met Eireann.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.