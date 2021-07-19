BREAKING: Over 100 now in hospital with Covid-19

THE NUMBER of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 101 - up from 91 on Sunday.
Of the 101, 20 are in ICU which is two less than yesterday.
As of midnight, Sunday, July 18, the Department of Health is reporting 1,017* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
"While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators," said a spokesperson.
"Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it’s been since February 24 at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since February 2.
"If you are fully vaccinated, you can have confidence in your vaccine and enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors, so long as you continue to follow the basic public health precautions."
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
