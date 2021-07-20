Search our Archive

Limerick's Tearmann Ward found to be 97% compliant

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

NO major issues of concern were identified during the annual inspection of the Tearmann Ward at St Camillus’ Hospital, writes David Hurley.

The Mental Health Commission has published its 2021 inspection report which shows there was a 97% compliance rate on the date of inspection – up from 90% in 2020.

Tearmann Ward, which is under the management and governance of the Mid-West Mental Health Services Management Team, is a 15-bed assessment unit for persons with advancing dementia and psychological and behavioural symptoms.

The inspection was carried out during the pandemic and inspectors noted the centre “had carried out robust contingency planning for Covid-19”.

According to the report, the Tearmann Ward was compliant in all areas except one – the regulation relating to general health.

“Some six-monthly physical health assessments were incomplete as family and personal history was not completed, and some required medical reviews and assessment - including an annual ECG - were not carried out for a resident on anti-psychotic medication,” the inspectors found.

The inspection report into Tearmann Ward is one of four which have been published by the Mental Health Commission.

The other reports relate to centres in Waterford city, Wexford town and Castlebar. 

“Inspections of these centres revealed an excellent level of care, with great attention given to the comfort, safety and dignity of residents and in-patients,” said the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty. 

“The staff in these centres deserve recognition for the tireless work they have done to achieve this high standard, particularly during these challenging times,” she added.

