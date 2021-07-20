Application entered for food van at Limerick's Dock Road

THE operator of a food van which traded beside a Dock Road building store is seeking permission to carry on doing so.

Melissa Kavanagh, who trades as Vermount 80/20 Food Company wants to operate a take-away food trailer and is seeking permission to operate as a take-away service provider.

The operational hours would be between 8am and 4pm between Mondays and Fridays and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

Planning permission would enable the applicant to begin trading again, after she ceased trading in March 2021 on foot of an enforcement notice from the local authority.

In supporting documentation provided to the local authority, agents for the applicant state: “The food and beverage truck will be located in McMahon’s Builder Providers Yard. It will operate as a take-away food service in the car park.”

They pointed out that no additional lights or signage will be required on site, with water sourced from a tap located within the McMahon’s Builders Providers shop.

“The operators of the truck will use the facilities with the agreement with the owners of the property,” it’s stated. Also contained in the planning file is a letter from the managing director of McMahon’s, John McNamara providing written consent to the application on their land.

A decision is due by the end of August.