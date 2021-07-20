Gardai investigate as Limerick home was spray-painted

GARDAI are appealing for information after a house was vandalised with spray paint.
The culprit vandalised the front door and the front wall of the property at Bru na Gruadan, Castletroy by spraying it with three different forms of paint.
“The paint completely destroyed the front door and the front wall of the house. This act of vandalism was extremely distressing to the owner of the house," said Garda John Finnerty.
More News
Eric Dosogne, Bourgmestre of Huy, Mayor Daniel Butler, Dr Loïc Guyon, Honorary Consul of France, and Dr Pat Daly, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.