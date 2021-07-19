Limerick group is ‘Spur-ring’ on Mental Health Association

FOR the second year in-a-row, the local supporters Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has teamed up with Limerick Mental Health Association (MHA).

And in order to raise vital funds, supporters club chair Paddy Hartnett, pictured with MHA boss Tracey Lynch, is raffling off a signed replica Spurs jersey.

Based at Sexton Street, the MHA exists to promote positive mental health locally, and runs a variety of services helping people to achieve that aim.

The jersey has been autographed by the entire Tottenham first team – including England captain Harry Kane – with entry to the raffle costing €5 for one and €10 for three. Search Limerick Spurs on GoFundMe.com to enter – the draw is at the end of August.

Paddy said: “Due to the pandemic and people being stuck inside the whole time, it's far more important that people are aware of the services around. It was important before, but more so now. It's all about getting awareness of the service out there which is huge. Me, personally, I've lost over eight very good friends to suicide. So it's something that's really close to me. It's something I feel that should be pushed a hell of a lot more.”