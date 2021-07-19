Limerick Weather - Monday, July 19, 2021

Another very warm day today with plenty of sunshine and just scattered cloud. Maximum temperatures generally ranging 23 to 28 degrees in light winds.
Warm and humid tonight with mostly clear skies but with cloudier conditions along the north coast. Temperatures dropping no lower than 14 to 17 degrees generally in light northeast breezes.
'Keen to keep it green': Pupils from Kilfinny NS with Zimmer Biomet team members Cathal Power, Marian Shire and Shane Quille
Project Opera in the city centre is the flagship Limerick Twenty Thirty project – but councillors want more focus in the county
