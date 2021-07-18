BREAKING: Latest national Covid-19 figures released

NEW figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon reveal there are 1,179* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.
"As of midnight, Saturday, we are reporting 1,179* confirmed cases of Covid-19. 22 in ICU. 91 in hospital," said a spokesperson.
On Saturday, a total of 1,377* new confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed in the state.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
