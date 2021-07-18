Gardai investigating alleged sexual assault

GARDAI are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman in the Newport area.
The incident is alleged to have taken place earlier this week.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that, "Gardaí in Newport are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 12".
"Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
One local told the Leader: "There is a big garda investigation going on here. It's extremely serious."
More News
Padraig Casey of Ballyhoura Development officially opening the Kiosk at Lough Gur | PICTURES: Jack O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.