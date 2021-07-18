Young Limerick environmentalists are keen to keep their local community green

KILFINNY primary school pupils did their bit for a greener future before the school broke up for the summer holidays last month.

The Kilfinny pupils were joined by hundreds of other children in 12 schools across Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Galway in an environmental initiative run by the Zimmer Biomet company.

The global healthcare technology company, which has plants in Shannon and Oranmore, operates a Junior Achievement outreach programme, Keen to Keep it Green.

As part of the initiative, the company donates trees and wildflowers and its employees visit schools to engage pupils in issues about biodiversity and how to reduce waste, reuse and recycle.

Kilfinny principal, Seamus Stritch, was delighted to welcome the Zimmer Biomet volunteers. “They planted trees and flowers and led a litter pick with our pupils.

Throughout, they engaged cordially and respectfully with children and teachers alike. It was indeed a lovely learning and social experience for our students.

Claude Costelloe, site director of Zimmer Biomet’s Irish facilities explained the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to preserve the natural environment for future generations.

“We are delighted to support schools and foster environmental awareness. Seeing young students plant trees is a symbol of hope for the future. My thanks to the principals and staff, who welcome us so warmly, and to the children for their enthusiasm.”

The company develops products and solutions to help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues.