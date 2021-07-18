Information kiosk officially opens at Limerick beauty spot

THE Lough Gur Lakeshore Park Environmental Information Point has officially opened at the beauty spot.

The project was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the LEADER programme and match- funded by Limerick City and County Council.

The new Lough Gur Lakeshore Park Environmental Information Point Kiosk is managed by Lough Gur Development community group.

“As we see a resumption of indoor services on the horizons, the Lough Gur Lakeshore Park Kiosk will continue to serve the growing number of people who have found a new or renewed love for the great outdoors,” said Kate Harrold of Lough Gur Development.

The Kiosk has been established to provide environmental information about the unique aspects of the local landscape and protected species who call Lough Gur their home.

"All staff received expert training on bird life, plant life and lake life. In an effort to not only promote the rich archaeology and history, the Lakeshore Park Environmental Information Point Kiosk focuses specifically on delivering information to visitors about the importance of biodiversity and being aware of our own impact as visitors," added Ms Harrold.

As a not-for-profit organisation, Lough Gur Development says it will reinvest all income generated back into improving the

area.

On the same evening of the official opening of the Kiosk, Cllr Brigid Teefy presented framed images by Jack O’Shea to the tour guides who recently featured in This is Lough Gur, the online tour of Lough Gur (pictured below).

See loughgur.com for further information on the kiosk.