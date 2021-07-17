Council cleared to acquire derelict property in Limerick village

Council cleared to acquire derelict property in Limerick village

The property is located at Main Street, Ardagh | PICTURE: Google Streetview

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AN Bord Pleanála has approved the proposed compulsory acquisition of a derelict property at Main Street, Ardagh.

The two-storey terraced building, which is partially boarded up, was placed on the Derelict Sites Register in July 2020 and Limerick City and County Council confirmed its intention to the CPO the property last November.

In its submission to the board, the local authority stated it is of the opinion that it is best placed to remove the property from dereliction.

In her report to the board, senior planning inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick states she received  correspondence from the  receiver for the property who indicated it was his intention to sell it at auction.

“Receiver PWC objects on the grounds that the CPO would impact on the chargeholder’s ability to properly enforce its security over the property and sell it on the open market,” she states in her report.

Ms Fitzpatrick notes the receiver did not make any further submissions or advise her of the outcome of the auction which was due to take place late last year.

In relation to the property she confirmed to the board she was satisfied it was  in a derelict condition when she carried out her inspection earlier this year.

“The property continues to be in a neglected, unsightly and objectionable condition and I consider that it detracts to a material degree from the amenity, character and appearance of the area,” she stated.

At its meeting last month, the board agreed to grant its consent to the proposed CPO.

The decision means the local authority can buy the land, using a vesting order, once the period for an appeal expires.

Council bid to CPO derelict structure in Limerick rejected

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie