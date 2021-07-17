It's a long way to Tipperary! Popular Limerick priest set for pastures new

Fr Pat Burns

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE PARISH of Pallasgreen and Templebraden will say farewell to priest Fr Pat Burns at the end of August.

It is the only change to affect County Limerick in Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Dr Kieran O’Reilly’s transfer and appointments 2021.

The new parish priest in Pallas will be Fr Tomás O’Connell, currently  of Loughmore &  Castleiney.

Fr Burns, a proud Tipperary man, will be returning to his native county as AP Cashel & Rosegreen. He will be cheering on the men in blue and gold on Sunday but he is a good luck charm for Limerick as he revealed in 2018 that the first All-Ireland he went to was in 1973.

“For Limerick people across the world 2018 will forever be recalled as the year when the great hurling famine ended, the year when Liam MacCarthy came home to the Treaty city,” said Fr Burns back then.

Announcing details of the new diocesan appointments Archbishop O'Reilly said: "I would like to express my sincere thanks to the priests and the many parish volunteers throughout the Archdiocese who have worked so hard over the past year and a
half to ensure the life of the Church has continued in these most challenging of times. The past months have brought us moments of joy when we were able to reopen our churches but also moments of disappointment when we had to postpone the sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation for 2021."

All of the changes take effect from August 28.

