Community service for man who used discarded receipt to get refund at Limerick store

Community service for man use used discarded receipt to get refund at Limerick store

The incident happened at Twohig's Supermarket, Abbeyfeale | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A MAN who picked up a discarded receipt at an Abbeyfeale supermarket and used it to get a refund was convicted of an offence under the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud (Offences) Act.

Christopher Higgins, of Trien, Kilmorna, Listowel pleaded, to the charge which occurred at Twohig's Supermarket, Abbeyfeale on January 29, 2019.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told Newcastle West court that on that date, Mr Higgins picked up a discarded receipt worth €18, then selected two bottles of wine and produced the receipt and asked for a refund which he received.

The incident was later seen on CCTV and the accused, later made a full admission, the inspector said.

Mr Higgins, he said, has four previous convictions for theft and five for burglary. The most recent one was back in 2011.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said it would not be in his client’s interests or that of the community to impose a custodial sentence.

“He is doing quite well on medication,” he told the court.

Judge Colm Roberts indicated he would impose the minimum community service order given that the accused “has his own difficulties”.

The case was adjourned for a report to be drawn up on Mr Higgins’ suitability.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie