We have a winner! Mary of Murroe wins replica Limerick jerseys just in time for Munster SHC final

Áine Fitzgerald of the Limerick Leader present the replica jerseys to Mary Cooke | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Mary Cooke of Murroe is pictured being presented with three replica Limerick GAA jerseys and Limerick GAA merchandise just in time for Sunday's Munster SHC final against Tipperary.
Mary was the winner of the Limerick Leader Jersey Competition which was organised in association with Limerick GAA and ran over six weeks earlier this year.
Mary's nephew, Bobby Finn, 10, and niece, Siobhan Cooke, 15, pictured, both also from Murroe and both big Limerick hurling fans are delighted to share in the prize.
Thanks were extended to Mike O'Riordan, secretary of Limerick GAA County Board and his colleagues in Limerick GAA for the prizes.
More News
Rachael Conway and Padraig Fogarty at Tullig Wood on the Limerick Greenway, which opened to the public earlier this month | PICTURE: Sean Curtin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.