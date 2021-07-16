Judge hands down ‘driving course’ to Limerick motorist who was caught speeding

“IT is an experiment I am trying out at the moment,” Judge Colm Roberts remarked at Newcastle West court when he adjourned a dangerous driving case to enable the the female driver to do an advanced driving course.

“On the basis that she doesn’t come to garda attention and does the advanced driving course, there is the opportunity to reduce to careless driving but she has to do those things first,” the judge commented as he adjourned the case to January 20 next.

The aim was to “make sure the temptation she had previously is eliminated from her manner of driving,” he said.

There would then be a very strong argument not to impose disqualification, he added, which would help her in relation to her insurance.

“It is an experiment I am trying out,” he continued indicating he would review the matter after 12 months.

He noted there were “different standards” involved in advanced driving courses.

Some would involved 12 lessons, while another might only be half-an-hour. “I am less impressed with that,” he said.

Before the court was Rachel McCormack, of 13 Preston Park, Julianstown, Meath who was charged with dangerous driving, by driving at 155kph in a 100kph zone, at Ballybronogue, Patrickswell on September 13, 2019.

“Most cars can’t even do that speed,” Judge Roberts said.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell explained the incident occurred where the motorway ends and narrows to a regular two-lane carriageway and the speed changes “quite abruptly” to 100kph.

She had no previous convictions, he said. “If she had previous, I wouldn’t be asking for a reduction,” he said.