Judge hands down ‘driving course’ to Limerick motorist who was caught speeding

Judge hands down ‘driving course’ to Limerick motorist who was caught speeding

Newcastle West Courthouse

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

“IT is an experiment I am trying out at the moment,” Judge Colm Roberts remarked at Newcastle West court when he adjourned a dangerous driving case to enable the the female driver to do an advanced driving course.

“On the basis that she doesn’t come to garda attention and does the advanced driving course, there is the opportunity to reduce to careless driving but she has to do those things first,” the judge commented as he adjourned the case to January 20 next.

The aim was to “make sure the temptation she had previously is eliminated from her manner of driving,” he said.

There would then be a very strong argument not to impose disqualification, he added, which would help her in relation to her insurance.

“It is an experiment I am trying out,” he continued indicating he would review the matter after 12 months.

He noted there were “different standards” involved in advanced driving courses.

Some would involved 12 lessons, while another might only be half-an-hour. “I am less impressed with that,” he said.

Before the court was Rachel McCormack, of 13 Preston Park, Julianstown, Meath who was charged with dangerous driving, by driving at 155kph in a 100kph zone, at Ballybronogue, Patrickswell on September 13, 2019.

“Most cars can’t even do that speed,” Judge Roberts said.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell explained the incident occurred where the motorway ends and narrows to a regular two-lane carriageway and the speed changes “quite abruptly” to 100kph.

She had no previous convictions, he said. “If she had previous, I wouldn’t be asking for a reduction,” he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie