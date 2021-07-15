Limerick Property Watch: Cahermoyle is a true country escape

This stunning detached home boasts scenic country views
This spacious detached five bedroom residence in Ardagh spans over three floors and is finished to a high modern standard throughout.
Cahermoyle is situated on circa 0.8 acre landscaped site with stone wall and electric gates.
Cahermoyle is approximately five minutes from the N21 with nearby amenities including the Newcastle West Golf Club along with a national school, grocers, butchers, church, GAA club and the newly opened Limerick Greenway.
This spacious home is on a large landscaped corner site boasting scenic views with a south facing conservatory, three double bedrooms with ensuite.
Cahermoyle is a fantastic home inside and out and a viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Cahermoyle, Ardagh
Description: Five bedroom, five bath family home
Price: €380,000
Seller: Martin O’Donovan
Contact: 087 9353343
___________
*SPONSORED
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.