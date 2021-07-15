Cross meeting over proposed closure of level crossings in Limerick

Cross meeting over proposed closure of level crossings in Limerick

The Thomastown level crossing near Effin has been earmarked for closure

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district featured a call for the cathaoirleach to resign but ended with the seven councillors in agreement.

It was called to discuss a submission to An Bord Pleanala on the elimination of Fantstown near Kilmallock and upgrade of Thomastown level crossings on the Dublin to Cork rail line. Cllr Mike Donegan read out a submission he prepared and sought support for.

Regarding Fantstown, he said locals’ concerns are: division of the parish including rural isolation; long delays;  closure causing two cul de sacs and access for emergency services.

On Thomastown, he said there are safety concerns with the width of the road, “which is not wide enough for two vehicles to pass safely and as this is a rural area there is significant movement of tractors and trucks.” 

“The new junction planned for the Charleville - Kilmallock road (R515) needs to be reviewed as it will cause stacking of vehicles when turning off the R515 onto the new road. There has been a number of serious accidents including fatalities,” read out Mr Donegan.

Cathaoirleach Martin Ryan stressed the importance of safety on the R515 and acknowledged the fact that Cllr PJ Carey did bring the crossings up under any other business at the last meeting. He said all the councillors have in their own capacity met with locals to discuss their concerns.

“That is why we are here today to bring all that together and have unanimous support for this submission,” said Cllr Ryan. Cllr Carey said at the last meeting he asked that all seven councillors would make a submission together and put on a united front. He said he got “no support whatsoever from you (Martin Ryan) or your vice chair (Mike Donegan). I made a submission on my own.”

“Yet we are here today 24 hours before submissions close doing exactly what I previously called for. I think the way you as chair and vice chair purposefully excluded the other five councillors when meeting Thomastown residents last Wednesday is a disgrace. We should all have been included. We should do what is best for the community and not what is best for Fianna Fail,” said Cllr Carey. He said the chair should be “impartial” and called on Cllr Ryan to resign.

In reply, Cllr Ryan said: “Thank you PJ. I don’t agree with you – end of story. We’re here at this meeting to get united support for this submission. I had no call from you raising concerns about level crossings. I will try and do my best and ensure these meetings are run in a fair way.”

Cllr Donegan said his involvement with the  crossings goes back to 2009.

“I was invited to a meeting and I went. I didn’t know who was invited. I am asking for the support of local councillors to the submission,” said Cllr Donegan. All seven backed it.

Iarnród Éireann urged to listen to local concerns about proposed closure of level crossings in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie