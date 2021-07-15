Auction to iron out golf hotel’s future at popular Limerick tourist spot

THERE have been plenty of approaches after the Golf Hotel on the main street of Ballybunion didn’t sell at auction last month.

It is due up again at on online auction on BidX1 on Friday, July 23 with a guide of €650,000.

Joint agent, Gary O’Driscoll said there was quite a bit of interest pre the auction but bids weren't forthcoming on the day.

“Post the auction all those parties have come back to us plus another few as well. There have been a number of offers made post the last auction which we are dealing with presently but it is looking like it will go back up for auction this month,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

The hotel would be well known to many Limerick people who frequent the seaside resort. The upper floors have stunning coastal views. Extending to almost 60,000sq ft, the five storey hotel comprises 98 ensuite bedrooms; two bars;​ restaurant​; take-away​; two kitchens;​ gym​ and three function rooms.

Mr O’Driscoll said there has been interest from hoteliers both in Ireland and abroad.

“It would be an ideal spot from the point of view weddings. It is not a small hotel. The function room at the top would easily cater for 200 guests and the views are stunning,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

He pointed to the world renowned Ballybunion Golf Course and the numbers that it will attract again from abroad after the pandemic.

“The golf club has always been busy with Americans but that has obviously changed at the moment due to Covid. The domestic green fees are quite busy with many in Ireland coming down to play. The Golf Hotel always offered something more substantial with regard to the numbers it could take,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

But hoteliers aren’t the only ones contacting the auctioneer.

“There has always been interest from at home and abroad in self contained high quality units with balconies on the upper floors. The holiday season in Ballybunion was always regarded as six months but there is a lot more happening outside the summer time period now,” he said.

For the sake of Ballybunion itself, Mr O’Driscoll hopes the Golf Hotel is sold this month.

“It is a five storey building in the middle of the town. It has sat idle for a good number of years. Hopefully something will happen with it. The interest is there, it is just to come to a figure that will sit well with the buyer and vendor,” said Mr O’Driscoll. Contact (066) 7104038 for more information on the property.