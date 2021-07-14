WATCH: ‘He put a smile on people’s faces’: Tribute to Limerick’s ‘Mr Entertainment’

‘He put a smile on people’s faces’: Tribute to Limerick’s ‘Mr Entertainment’

Leo Shine was well-loved across Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Limerick to a man described as the city’s “Mr Entertainment.”

Leo Shine, affectionately known as the entertainer, grew up on the Hyde Road, and was known also for being the “king of karaoke”.

He sadly passed away this week.

For Limerick Leader columnist Richard Lynch, Leo was a “trailblazer”.

He said: “Leo was one of the first gay people I ever knew in the city during the 1970s when I was a young child.  He used to always sing in my parent’s pub. My parents were very fond of him. I knew of him over the years because of his talents. He was a star, and more importantly, he was a massive part of the LGBTQI community and he’s going to be sorely missed.I don’t think he’ll ever be forgotten in Limerick.”

Mr Lynch said Leo will be “sorely missed, but never forgotten”.

Metropolitan district leader Cllr Catherine Slattery also grew up on the Hyde Road and described him as a “legend” of the area, adding he was “Funny, unique, individual and put a smile on people’s faces.”

“My first memory of him was years ago at the Desmond Arms when he used to do karaoke, he was brilliant at that. But if anyone got off their seat to go to the toilet or the bar, he’d give you an awful doing on the way. He’d be calling and slagging you. I don’t think anyone went to the toilet or to the bar when he was performing!  But it was all in fun,” she recalled.

“He was very much loved, and will very much missed in Limerick.”

Leo died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

The beloved son of the late Leo and Peggy, he is sadly missed by his loving sisters Mona and Anne, brothers Liam, John, Michael, Gerry & Laurie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and his many friends.

His requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on tomorrow at 11am and will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

The funeral cortege will travel up Hyde Road on route to Shannon Crematorium afterwards at around 12:15pm..

Mourners are asked to please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

May he rest in peace.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie